Applications open for NYS Homeowner Assistance Fund

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The state's new Homeowner Assistance Fund has begun accepting applications from New Yorkers who have experienced financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $539 million fund was announced in December. It is a federally-funded program designed to help homeowners who are at risk of default, foreclosure or displacement due to pandemic-related financial hardship.
According to the state, the program is open to homeowners who are experiencing any of the following can apply for help:
- Behind or in forbearance on their mortgages
- In default on a reverse mortgage
- Behind on their property taxes, water, or sewage bills
- Behind on monthly maintenance charges of your coop or condo
- Behind on their chattel loans, retail installment contracts, or other types of home purchase loans and/or lot rent
The program will offer financial support, access to a new call center and case managers, and referrals to professional housing counselors for qualified applicants.
You can apply for help here.