Applications open for NYS Homeowner Assistance Fund

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The state's new Homeowner Assistance Fund has begun accepting applications from New Yorkers who have experienced financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $539 million fund was announced in December. It is a federally-funded program designed to help homeowners who are at risk of default, foreclosure or displacement due to pandemic-related financial hardship.

According to the state, the program is open to homeowners who are experiencing any of the following can apply for help:



Behind or in forbearance on their mortgages

In default on a reverse mortgage

Behind on their property taxes, water, or sewage bills

Behind on monthly maintenance charges of your coop or condo

Behind on their chattel loans, retail installment contracts, or other types of home purchase loans and/or lot rent

The program will offer financial support, access to a new call center and case managers, and referrals to professional housing counselors for qualified applicants.

You can apply for help here.