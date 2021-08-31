Applications open for New York State Police Trooper entrance exam

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced applications are open for the New York State Police Trooper entrance exam.

The exam will be administered from January to April of 2022 and will be given online at authorized testing centers for the first time in NYSP history. Officials say this is part of an effort to make the exam more accessible to the public.

According to the governor's office, NYSP have also launched a reimagined recruitment outreach program which is designed to increase the number of minorities and women serving.

"The New York State Police's proud tradition of public service dates back more than a century, and we're opening applications to become part of one of the elite law enforcement agencies in the nation," Governor Hochul said. "It's critically important that our troopers reflect who we are as a state, and that's why we're reaching out to all communities to find the future leaders of the State Police. We encourage anyone looking to make a difference to consider a career as a New York State Trooper."

NYSP will offer the exam at 54 testing centers in NYS, over 250 locations in the United States and 112 military locations around the world. There is a $20 fee for the test and an additional $35 fee payable once you select a testing site, date and time. You will have two hours to complete the test.

You can learn more and sign up to take the exam here.

Exam Qualifications:



US Citizen

20-29 years of age (The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty - up to a maximum of 7 years)

High school diploma or equivalent

There will be additional qualifications required at time of appointment which you can find here.

Salary & Benefits:



Starting salary: $58,443

After one year: $82,677

Full benefits & retirement

"The New York State Police has a reputation and tradition of excellence. To maintain and build upon that reputation, we need to attract the most talented and diverse group of candidates possible. Being a state Trooper is about helping people and being a force for justice. We encourage anyone who is looking for a rewarding and exciting career to sign up for the exam," said State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.