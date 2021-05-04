Watch
AP source: Sheldon Silver released from prison on furlough

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver has been released from a federal prison on furlough, while he awaits potential placement to home confinement. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Sheldon Silver
Posted at 12:32 PM, May 04, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been released from a federal prison on furlough, while he awaits potential placement to home confinement. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Silver was serving his more than six-year sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, New York, in a corruption case. The person says he's been released on furlough while awaiting potential placement to home confinement to serve his sentence at home.

The 77-year-old began serving his sentence in August after years of fending off going behind bars. He has a projected release date from federal custody in 2026.

