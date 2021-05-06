Watch
AP source: Sheldon Silver ordered back to federal prison

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver has been released from a federal prison on furlough, while he awaits potential placement to home confinement. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Sheldon Silver
Posted at 3:56 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 15:56:13-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is being returned to federal prison after federal authorities denied him home confinement. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press.

The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Silver was released Tuesday from a federal prison on furlough while he awaited potential placement to home confinement.

The 77-year-old Silver had been in prison since August, where he was serving more than six-year sentence at a prison in Otisville.

