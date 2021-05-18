Watch
Andrew Giuliani, son of former mayor, to run for NY governor

Patrick Semansky/AP
Andrew Giuliani, Special Assistant to President Donald Trump, right, walks to a van after stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, July 24, 2020. Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in nearby Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 11:20:27-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Giuliani is announcing that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York. That could set up a battle with third-term incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

The 35-year-old son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced his campaign in an interview with the New York Post. Giuliani served as a White House aide under former President Donald Trump and has more recently been a commentator for the conservative network Newsmax.

He has never run for public office. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino have previously announced they are running for the 2022 Republican nomination for New York governor.

