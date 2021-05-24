According to poll, more voters support Gov. Cuomo resigning than a month ago

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a Siena College poll released Monday, more voters support New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigning than a month ago.

According to the poll, a 49-41 percent margin of voters say the governor should not resign compared to a 51-37 percent margin who said he should not resign last month.

The results of Monday's Siena College poll show Cuomo's favorability rating is 44-48 percent, up from 40-52 percent last month, and his job performance rating is negative 42-55 percent, from 42-56 percent in April.

The poll also shows in a generic unnamed Democrat vs. unnamed Republican 2022 gubernatorial matchup, the democrat leads 55-29 percent.

"When asked Cuomo vs. a Republican, voters side with Cuomo 48-38 percent. And when asked Attorney General Letitia James vs. a Republican, voters favor James 46-29 percent," a release says.

According to the results of the poll, 37 percent of voters are prepared to re-elect Cuomo if he runs for governor next year. That is compared to 53 percent of voters who prefer "someone else," up from 33-57 percent last month.

When it comes to the governor's handling of the pandemic, by a 58-35 percent, voters approve. That is down from 60-32 percent in April.

The poll was conducted May 16 to May 20 among 793 New York State registered voters from both major parties and independents, from all regions of the state.