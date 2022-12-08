AAA: Dangerous driving behaviors on the rise, how to protect your family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — AAA is sounding the alarm this holiday season as a number of unsafe driving behaviors rise around New York and across the nation.

A new AAA report found growing trends are creating more dangerous driving conditions.

It claims unsafe driving behaviors, including speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving impaired on cannabis or alcohol have increased since 2020.

A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reported an alarming number of drivers admitted to getting behind the wheel after drinking enough that they "felt they were over the legal limit." That's an increase of nearly 24% between 2020 and 2021.

Over half of the people surveyed admitted they drove more than 15 mph over the speed limit at least once in the last month.

UNSAFE DRIVING BEHAVIOR 2018 (%) 2019 (%) 2020 (%) 2021 (%) CHANGE FROM 2020 TO 2021 (%)

Driven 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway



48.9



48.2



45.1



50.7



+12.4



Driven while holding and talking on a cell phone



52.1



43.2



37.2



37.4



+0.5



Driven while reading a text or email on a cell phone



41.3



38.6



33.9



36.2



+6.8



Driven through a red light



31.4



31.1



25.6



28.2



+10.1



Driven aggressively by switching lanes quickly or very close behind another car



24.8



26.5



21.3



22.9



+7.5



Driven when so tired it was hard to keep eyes open



27.0



23.6



17.3



18.8



+8.7



Driven when you had enough alcohol that you thought you were over the legal limit



10.9



9.8



5.9



7.3



+23.7



Driven within an hour of consuming cannabis



6.6



6.5



4.4



5.0



+13.6



AAA: The proportion of people who reported having engaged in the following unsafe driving behaviors at least once in the past 30 days before the survey.

As in previous years, drivers reported engaging in risky behaviors that they know are dangerous and friends or family would disapprove.

For example:



Texting while driving –

92% think it’s very or extremely dangerous 96% think someone important to them would disapprove 26% admitted to doing it in the last 30 days



Aggressive driving –

88% think it’s very or extremely dangerous 96% think someone important to them would disapprove 23% admitted to doing it in the last 30 days



As unsafe driving behaviors rise, so do traffic fatalities.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated that 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020.

According to NHTSA, dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, drinking, and not using seatbelts account for a considerable proportion of the increased fatalities.

New York State is stepping up to the plate to combat dangerous driving behaviors.

Governor Kathy Hochul has dubbed December "STOP- DWI Month."

Throughout December, the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee will launch a new anti-drinking and driving Public Service Announcement and a $1 million 'Don't Drive High' public awareness campaign, which will use funding from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

Other initiatives include:



Increasing DWI patrols between Dec. 15 and New Year's Day

Distributing stickers with safe driving messages to be used on 'to-go' drinks at bars and restaurants

Keep your family safe this holiday season.

AAA says to keep these safety tips in mind:

