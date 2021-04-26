Watch
89 people short: NY state to lose one seat in Congress by narrow margin after new census count

Patrick Semansky/AP
Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 26, 2021
NEW YORK (AP - MODIFIED) — Census data released Monday means that New York will lose one seat in Congress as a result of national population shifts.

The state’s delegation will shrink from 27 to 26. It is one of seven states losing a member of Congress as a result of the 2020 census. The state stands to lose out on more than political clout: The census also determines the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding each year.

It is currently not clear which districts will be merged. Further information on the redistricting will be announced by August. New York lost two seats in the last census, in 2010.

New York, which has the 4th largest population, will still have the 4th most congressional seats in the US.

More people were moving out of the state than into the state, but it still grew by 4.2%. The state needed 89 more people to keep the congressional seat, which now shifts to Minnesota.

Pennsylvania will also lose a congressional seat.

