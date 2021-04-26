89 people short: NY state to lose one seat in Congress by narrow margin after new census count

NEW YORK (AP - MODIFIED) — Census data released Monday means that New York will lose one seat in Congress as a result of national population shifts.

The state’s delegation will shrink from 27 to 26. It is one of seven states losing a member of Congress as a result of the 2020 census. The state stands to lose out on more than political clout: The census also determines the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding each year.

It is currently not clear which districts will be merged. Further information on the redistricting will be announced by August. New York lost two seats in the last census, in 2010.

#Census2021 being announced now. New York will be losing a congressional district due to the Census. Will now have 26 members of congress. Unsure which district's will be merged. — Jeff Slawson (@Jeffslawson) April 26, 2021

New York, which has the 4th largest population, will still have the 4th most congressional seats in the US.

More people were moving out of the state than into the state, but it still grew by 4.2%. The state needed 89 more people to keep the congressional seat, which now shifts to Minnesota.

How close was New York to keeping that lost congressional seat? The state needed 89 people to keep the seat. The extra seat went to Minnesota. Very very close margin. — Jeff Slawson (@Jeffslawson) April 26, 2021

Pennsylvania will also lose a congressional seat.