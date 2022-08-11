$44 million to be distributed to help struggling New Yorkers cover back-to-school expenses

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the distribution of $44.4 million in federal pandemic funding to help struggling New Yorkers cover back-to-school and early life nutritional expenses.

According to the governor's office, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund is administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Beginning August 12 it will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages 3 to 17 and $150 for each child younger than 3 in their household.

"Hardworking New York families are still feeling the economic toll of the pandemic. As New Yorkers prepare to send their children back to school this fall, these one-time payments will help struggling families across the state pay for education supplies and other household expenses that may otherwise pose a burden on their household budget. This is yet another step we are taking to help lower costs of living for hardworking families hit hardest by the pandemic." - Gov. Hochul

"For families already struggling to make ends meet, the cost of education supplies and other school-related purchases can create significant financial stress for families sending their children back to school in the fall. These one-time payments will help cover these expenses for Public Assistance households at a time when so many of them are still coping with the negative economic effects of the pandemic." - Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz

Of the $44.4 million, the governor's office said it is anticipated that:



$39.3 million will be distributed to assist with back-to-school costs for roughly 184,000 eligible children

$5.1 million will be distributed to assist with early life nutritional expenses for roughly 34,300 eligible children

The fund was created as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.