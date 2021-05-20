ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced there is $250 million available to New York airports to transform and modernize.
The breakdown of the funds is as follows:
- $230 million - through a new Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition for projects that promote and accelerate improvements at upstate commercial passenger service airports.
- $20 million will be allocated through the Governor's Aviation Capital Grant Program to support safety, infrastructure, and economic development projects at smaller airports.
Officials say the initiative will be administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and is open to Upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft/corporate jets. The airports may apply for funding for a single project or a series of projects.
Projects that are eligible, but not limited to, include:
- Improved security screening.
- Terminal expansion or rehabilitation.
- State-of-the-art boarding concourse and concession areas.
- Opportunities to move passengers more safely and efficiently with improved distancing during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
- New innovations in contactless technology and an increased focus on cleanliness and disinfection.
The state says applications are due by September 15. They will be evaluated on their ability to meet eligibility criteria and ranked in a rigorous scoring process, according to a release.
The eligible airports include:
Adirondack Regional Airport
Massena InternationalRichards Field
Albany International Airport Authority
Niagara Falls International Airport
Binghamton Regional/Edwin A. Link Field
Ogdensburg International Airport
Buffalo Niagara International Airport
Orange County Airport
Chautauqua Co./Jamestown Airport
Oswego County Airport
Elmira/Corning Regional Airport
Plattsburgh International Airport
Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport
Saratoga County Airport
Genesee County Airport
Schenectady County Airport
Greater Rochester International Airport
Sullivan County International Airport
Griffiss International Airport
SyracuseHancock International Airport
Hudson Valley Regional
Watertown International Airport
Ithaca Tompkins International Airport
Westchester County Airport