$13 million federal grant to help New York State improve electric vehicle charging infrastructure

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation has been awarded $13 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program.

Governor Kathy Hochul said this will go toward enhancing the reliability of electric vehicle charging ports across the state by repairing or replacing broken or non-operational electric vehicle charging ports.

The governor's office said there are currently more than 10,000 publicly accessible Level 2 and DCFC ports in the State.

7 News spoke to EV drivers last month who said they enjoy the benefits of electric cars, but that public charging infrastructure in our area needs to catch up.

“New York State is the national leader when it comes to investing in innovation to combat the plague of global climate change. This federal award will enable us to keep our existing electric vehicle charging infrastructure in a state of good repair, while we continue to make investments in the Empire State’s electric vehicle future. The green revolution is upon us, and New York is once again leading the way.” - Gov. Hochul

This comes as part of the state's climate plan, requiring all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold in the state to be zero emission by 2035.