Sabres Playoffs: Round One Begins Sunday Night

BUFFALO — The eight first-round matchups for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are set. The series between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins begins this Sunday at the KeyBank Center. Playoff fever continues to grip the city and its legion of fans, who have waited several years for this moment.

The league scheduled the start of the game at 7:30 pm. Buffalo hosting the first two games in the best-of-five series. The winner advances to the next round, facing either Tampa Bay or Montreal. It's the first time, in more than a decade, since the Sabres have made a postseason appearance.