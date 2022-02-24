Watch
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Andrew Marienko/AP
People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko )
Posted at 5:07 AM, Feb 24, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops have launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions.

He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Ukrainian border guards released footage of what they said were Russian tanks moving in. Big explosions were heard in Ukrainian cities Thursday.

The Russian military claimed to have wiped out Ukraine's entire air defenses in a matter of hours. Ukrainians fled some cities.

World leaders decried the start of a long-anticipated invasion with far-reaching consequences, as global financial markets plunged and oil prices soared.

