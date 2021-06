BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Royal Caribbean ships are getting ready to set sail in the U.S. for the first time in 16 months.

The company says six of its ships will begin sailing from major ports in Florida and Texas in July and August.

The first ship will set sail on July 2 from Miami.

Royal Caribbean says 90% of all passengers are either vaccinated, or planning to get vaccinated in time for their cruise.

All crew members will be fully vaccinated.