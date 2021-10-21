Teen Driver Safety Week: How to talk to your kids about safety on the road

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and there are several resources to talk to your kids about driver safety.

AAA says parents should discuss "R.E.A.D. the road" with their kids.

That acronym stands for the following



R = Right speed, for right now: Always mind the speed limit and reduce speed when driving in adverse weather.

E = Eyes up, brain on: Always scan the road to anticipate dangers ahead. Eliminate distractions and keep your mind focused on the task of driving.

A = Anticipate their next move: Be aware of other drivers on the road. Anticipate their next move and always have a plan to respond.

D = DONUT of space around your vehicle: Keep large amounts of space to the front and sides of the vehicle.

“It is imperative that all new drivers practice driving with a skilled coach through a variety of routes and in different weather conditions before heading out on their own,” said Mike Formanowicz, AAA Driver Training Manager. “Novice drivers shouldn’t let the first time that they drive in the rain or on the highway be at a time when they’re alone.”

Meantime, October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and The National Road Safety Foundation is advising walkers and cyclists to monitor the following



Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.

Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking or cycling; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

“Whether driving, walking or on a bicycle, we all share the responsibility to remain alert and aware of others with whom we share the roads and byways,” says Michelle Anderson, director of operations at The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF). “It’s too easy to be distracted by cellphones and earbuds or, if you’re driving a car, distractions could include the radio, GPS or even other people in the car. All of us need to focus on our surroundings, whether we’re walking, cycling or driving.”

