Reminder to check your smoke detector batteries this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday March 14 marks the beginning of daylight saving time, and firefighters say that's the perfect time to check your smoke detectors.

The Firemen's Association of the State of New York says you should change your batteries twice a year, so the time switch is a great opportunity to do it, since you won't have to change your clocks for another six months.

They say if your smoke detector's batteries are sealed and non-removable, be sure to test the alarms to make sure they work. In 2019, the state passed a law requiring all alarms sold to be equipped with these type of batteries, since they're nearly impossible to disable and require little maintenance.

While these batteries are designed to last at least 10 years, you can test them by using the test button on the device.

If your smoke detectors run on removable batteries, it'll start to chirp if it begins to lose power. You should vacuum or blow out any dust that may build up, and should never borrow a battery from one alarm to put in another.

Experts also say smoke alarms should be on every floor of your home, and should not be installed near a window, since drafts could interfere with the operation.

The Firemen's Association says about three of five fatal house fires happen in homes with either no smoke alarms, or the smoke alarms are broken.

