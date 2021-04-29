NYS DOL warning about text message scam, suggesting an error in your unemployment claim

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Labor is warning about a text message scam, appearing to be the department of labor that says there's an error with your unemployment.

The department of labor says these scams are coming from 10-digit phone numbers sending out a link saying, "there's an error with your unemployment claim."

The department of labor says it would never send out information from a 10-digit phone number, only information from 468311 or 22751.

An example of this below is not from the New York State Department of Labor.

If you receive one of these text messages, you're asked to report it by clicking this link.

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor announced that over 1.1 million fraudulent unemployment benefit claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing fraudsters from stealing more than $12.3 billion in benefits.

“Our Office of Special Investigations is aggressively deploying advanced resources, from artificial intelligence, to tools like ID.me, to fight this fraud,” said New York State Department of Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “While our investigators are always one step ahead of stopping these criminals who are attempting to steal unemployment benefits that provide a lifeline to New Yorkers, we also need the public’s help in reporting anything that looks suspicious. We are urging them to refer to the tips in this release to protect themselves against fraud and to help us in our efforts to catch these fraudsters.”