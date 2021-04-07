NYS Agriculture Dept. warning about listeria contamination in raw milk from Springville farm

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is warning you to not consume unpasteurized raw milk from a farm in Springville, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

According to the agriculture and markets commissioner, a sample of the milk from Happy Hollow Dairy Farm collected by an inspector was found to be contaminated with listeria.

The department says there are no reported illnesses.

If you purchased raw milk from Happy Hollow Dairy Farm, you're asked to dispose of it immediately and call the farm at (716) 913-2065.