New York State Department of Consumer Protection warning about real estate and rental scams

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Consumer Protection is warning about real estate and rental scams that are targeting New Yorkers.

According to the department, scammers work to steal prospective tenants’ money when they are looking to rent a home or an apartment.

“Shopping for a rental home or apartment can be a stressful, expensive and time-consuming process, especially with scammers actively trying to take advantage of New Yorkers,” said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “I encourage New Yorkers who are looking for a rental property to follow basic tips to avoid losing their hard-earned money through deceptive practices.”

The department says you should follow these tips to avoid a rental scam

