Lancaster police warning about scam that's targeting grandparents by sending 'courier' to house

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lancaster Police Department is issuing a warning about a scam that is aimed at getting elderly parents or grandparents to take out cash in order to "bail their kids or grandchildren out of jail," threatening them by sending a "courier" to their home.

According to Lancaster police, woman reportedly received a call from her son, saying that she needed to help bail him out of jail.

The woman then reportedly received a call from a different man who claimed to be her son's attorney saying that she needed to provide $13,700 to bail out her son.

The woman allegedly took out $10,000 in cash and then a "courier" showed up at her house to collect the money.

The woman then got in contact with her son and realized she fell victim to a scam.