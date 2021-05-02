Watch
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-658x90.jpg

Actions

Lancaster police warning about scam that's targeting grandparents by sending 'courier' to house

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps Media
Phone Scam
Phone scam
Posted at 9:27 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 09:27:15-04

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lancaster Police Department is issuing a warning about a scam that is aimed at getting elderly parents or grandparents to take out cash in order to "bail their kids or grandchildren out of jail," threatening them by sending a "courier" to their home.

According to Lancaster police, woman reportedly received a call from her son, saying that she needed to help bail him out of jail.

The woman then reportedly received a call from a different man who claimed to be her son's attorney saying that she needed to provide $13,700 to bail out her son.

The woman allegedly took out $10,000 in cash and then a "courier" showed up at her house to collect the money.

The woman then got in contact with her son and realized she fell victim to a scam.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma