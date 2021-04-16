Watch
House of Representatives passes bills aimed to help protect seniors from consumer scams

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, shows the Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 16, 2021
WASHINGTON (WKBW) — According to Rep. Brian Higgins (N.Y.-26) the United States House of Representatives has passed two bills aimed at protecting older Americans from consumer scams.

According to public data from the Federal Trade Commission, the agency received 260,000 reports of fraud between January of 2020 and April 2021 totaling over $406.3 million in losses, with people over the age of 60 more likely to lose more money and were less likely to report it.

The house passed the following bills

  • H.R.446, the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act directs the FTC to create a resource on their website allowing consumers to search for scams targeting seniors based on region. The bill also calls on the FTC to work with media outlets and law enforcement to publicly share information about scams and requires the agency to report on the types of scams and make recommendations to guide Congress in preventing further scams during the pandemic and future national emergencies.
  • H.R.1215, the Fraud and Scam Reduction Act establishes an office and Senior Scams Prevention Advisory Group, bringing together the FTC, Treasury Department and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, to help gather insights and promote community education to prevent internet, telemarketing and other fraud targeting seniors.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a scam, you're asked to report it by clicking here.

