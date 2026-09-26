Zellner wins 8th term as chair of Erie County Democratic Committee

ERIE CO., N.Y. (WKBW) — Jeremy Zellner won reelection as chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee on Saturday, capturing more than 85% of the vote from fellow committee members.

Zellner defeated Amherst Council Member John Davis and Erie County Legislator Jeanne Vinal at the committee's biennial meeting in Amherst.

"I think it speaks for itself. 86% of the weighted vote of this organization made their voices heard today, and I'm glad we had a contest. This is the highest margin I've ever had as chair," Zellner said.

The victory came after Zellner lost the race to remain in the state Senate in the June primary to Jon Rivera.

Zellner said the results reflect the importance of local engagement and participation.

"Every single year we try to get more Democrats engaged and we've made some incremental change to that here locally. But we've got to get the word out that every election matters. Every year we see elections that somebody wins by 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 votes here locally, so every voice matters and that's really what this is all about," Zellner said.

Incumbent Treasurer Olivia Owens was also reelected Saturday.

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