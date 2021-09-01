Race for Buffalo Mayor: #BuffaloDebate2021 to feature four candidates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WKBW 7ABC will live stream what is expected to be the only debate for Buffalo mayor featuring four candidates, three of whom are write-in candidates.

The debate, sponsored by WUFO Radio and the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists, will take place September 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Eva M. Doyle Auditorium of the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library on Jefferson Avenue.

Democratic Primary winner India Walton will be joined on the debate stage by incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, attorney Benjamin Carlisle and Buffalo businessman Jaz Miles.

The debate will be broadcast live on WUFO on 96.5 FM and 1080 AM and streamed on 7PLUS and WKBW.com. It will also be streamed on the WUFO website and on the BABJ Facebook page.

You can also attend the debate in person. Admission is free, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be restricted. A limited number of tickets will be available via Eventbrite beginning September 3. Only those with tickets will be admitted. Masks will be required at all times.

