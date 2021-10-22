Mayoral candidates Walton, Brown and Carlisle to attend debate at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute will host a debate featuring three candidates from Buffalo’s Mayoral race on October 27.

The debate will be held October 27 at 9:15 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute (Gymnasium) located at 845 Kenmore Avenue and include the following candidates:

Democratic nominee India Walton

Write-in candidate Byron Brown

Write-in candidate Ben Carlisle

It will be moderated by AP Government Teacher Mr. Ted Lina and the debate questions will be written and posed by St. Joe’s AP Government students and members of the Equity & Justice Club. Students, faculty and staff will attend and it is not open to the public. It will be streamed live on 7 PLUS and the WKBW Facebook page.

St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute said the debate format will be as follows:

Each debater will be given two minutes for an opening statement; before the debate a coin toss will determine who goes first.

Each candidate will receive an open-ended question and will be given one (1) minute and 30 seconds to respond with no rebuttal.

A student panel from the St. Joe’s AP Government class will ask direct questions, and each debater will have one (1) minute and 30 seconds to respond.

Each candidate will be given 45 seconds for rebuttal to these questions.

Three (3) minutes will be given to each candidate for closing statements.

The moderator, Mr. Ted Lina, AP Government Teacher, reserves the right to ask a follow-up question to any of the direct questions that are asked.

WKBW will also be airing and streaming ‘A Conversation with the Candidates’ in the race for Buffalo Mayor next Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Byron Brown will be live in-studio Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. and India Walton will be live in-studio Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Both 30 minute specials will be commercial free.

You can watch on 7ABC or stream on 7 PLUS and the WKBW Facebook page. If you want to download 7 PLUS here's how you can.