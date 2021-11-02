Mayoral campaigns continue outside polling places on Election Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 100 feet outside of most polling places in buffalo, you’ll see people from both sides of the mayoral race campaigning.

It’s #ElectionDay and both the @Indiawaltonbflo and @byronwbrown campaign are outside polling sites to support their candidate. Polls are open until 9 PM, you can look up your polling site at the Erie County Board of Elections website. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/0Kh681cFOj — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) November 2, 2021

“I think that’s what democracy is,” voter Vernon Barnes said.

Incumbent Mayor Byron Brown lost the democratic primary to challenger India Walton, leading to Brown launching a write in campaign. This campaign includes handing out stamps with his name on them to voters as they enter polling locations. This is one reason for high campaign presence.

“As long as it’s not violent," voter Arin Bhattacharjee said. "Peaceful support of the candidate, that’s part of the American way.”

Those who are campaigning for Mayor Brown or democratic nominee Walton say it’s important to continue getting their message out there.

“Every conversation counts,” Maria Ta from Buffalo City Action said.

Voters are turning out for different reasons this Election Day.

“Buffalo is growing, and we need to change some things,” Barnes said.

“We like longevity, we don’t like one and done,” Mayor Brown campaign member Tamara Hamilton said.

And though this is a divisive race, most agree that making your voice heard is important.

“We’ve got to show up for every election now, not just the presidential election,” Barnes said.

“This is our due-diligence and how we have our voice,” Hamilton said.

And this year, it’s possible final results in the race for Buffalo mayor won’t be available for a few weeks.

“If we have to wait a couple of weeks it’s okay,” Bhattacharjee said.

If you haven’t voted yet, polls are open until 9 pm on November 2. You can find your polling place by going to the board of elections website.