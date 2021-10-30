Know before you vote: what is the role of the City of Buffalo mayor?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the race for City of Buffalo mayor fast approaches, some voters may select a candidate based on what they think the role of mayor is, rather than what the mayor actually can or can not do.

We asked the experts what powers and limitations does the mayor really have so you can make a more informed decision on Election Day.

For example, there are certain items that are handled by Erie County rather than the City of Buffalo.

Also within the City of Buffalo, specifically, is the Buffalo Common Council. The mayor and council work together to make local laws and decisions on how to use your tax dollars. In government, the council is similar to the legislature and the mayor is the executive branch.

"When the mayor is proposing something that has to do with spending or policy, that would have to go to the council. And similarly, if the council is passing a law, that would have to go to the mayor," says current Councilmember Joel Feroleto.

