India Walton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to lead early voting launch rally in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D - NY14) will be in Buffalo Saturday.

Ocasio-Cortez will join India Walton, the Democratic nominee for Mayor of Buffalo, for a rally at Town Ballroom to launch the early voting period.

Walton defeated incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in the June primary. Initially, Brown did not officially concede, saying the race was "too close to call" and he was waiting for every vote to be counted.

After the results were made official, lawsuits were filed in state and federal court to get Brown's name on the ballot. After court decisions initially ruled to include Brown's name on the ballot, appeals were made and the courts ruled his name would not appear on the ballot.

Brown continues to pursue a write-in campaign. Ben Carlisle and Jaz Miles are also pursuing write-in campaigns.

Early voting for the General Election begins Saturday and the General Election is November 2.