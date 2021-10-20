Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

India Walton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to lead early voting launch rally in Buffalo

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image from video, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
This is why Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Bernie Sanders instead of Joe Biden at the DNC
Posted at 12:42 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 12:43:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D - NY14) will be in Buffalo Saturday.

Ocasio-Cortez will join India Walton, the Democratic nominee for Mayor of Buffalo, for a rally at Town Ballroom to launch the early voting period.

Walton defeated incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in the June primary. Initially, Brown did not officially concede, saying the race was "too close to call" and he was waiting for every vote to be counted.

After the results were made official, lawsuits were filed in state and federal court to get Brown's name on the ballot. After court decisions initially ruled to include Brown's name on the ballot, appeals were made and the courts ruled his name would not appear on the ballot.

Brown continues to pursue a write-in campaign. Ben Carlisle and Jaz Miles are also pursuing write-in campaigns.

Early voting for the General Election begins Saturday and the General Election is November 2.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!