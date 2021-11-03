India Walton: 'It seems unlikely that we will end up with enough votes'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton (D) said that while her campaign is waiting on write-in and absentee votes to be tabulated, she says, "it seems unlikely that we will end up with enough votes" to become mayor.

My statement on last night’s election results, threaded below for accessibility. pic.twitter.com/4FNeBxHSkE — India Walton For Buffalo (@Indiawaltonbflo) November 3, 2021

As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Walton has slightly over 10,000 fewer votes than Write-In Candidate, and has just over 41 percent of the vote.

Late Tuesday night, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown claimed victory over Walton, while Walton has not made any plans to concede until the votes are counted.

Walton defeated Brown in the Democratic Primary in June.