Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

India Walton: 'It seems unlikely that we will end up with enough votes'

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
India Walton
India Walton
Posted at 2:34 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 14:34:40-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton (D) said that while her campaign is waiting on write-in and absentee votes to be tabulated, she says, "it seems unlikely that we will end up with enough votes" to become mayor.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Walton has slightly over 10,000 fewer votes than Write-In Candidate, and has just over 41 percent of the vote.

Late Tuesday night, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown claimed victory over Walton, while Walton has not made any plans to concede until the votes are counted.

Walton defeated Brown in the Democratic Primary in June.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!