India Walton has car towed on late tickets, expired inspection; questions possible Brown campaign harassment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton said on Thursday that her car got towed due to late parking tickets, and an expired inspection sticker, and is questioning whether or not there was possible harassment and intimidation from Mayor Byron Brown's campaign.

In a tweet on Thursday, Walton said that she is handling the late parking tickets and expired inspection, but also claimed that this was a possible, "deliberate act of harassment and intimidation," by Mayor Brown.

What a day, what a day pic.twitter.com/vxtkJo0R4t — India Walton For Buffalo🎃 (@Indiawaltonbflo) October 7, 2021

Walton mentioned in her tweet on Thursday that she is a low-income single mother enrolled in medicaid and claimed she does not always have the money to pay tickets.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the Brown for Buffalo campaign for a response to India Walton's tweet. Campaign manager Conor Hurley issued the following statement: