Erie County Democrats endorse India Walton for Buffalo Mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Democratic Committee has endorsed India Walton for mayor of Buffalo.

Walton received the endorsement on Thursday, just over two months after she defeated Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in the Democratic primary for mayor on June 22.

“This vote is a symbol of the unity that will propel us to victory in the city and across Erie County in 2021,” said Democratic Chair Jeremy J. Zellner. “We are excited about this new chapter in the history of our party and community, and believe that India stands for enduring Democratic values that include fighting for working families, keeping people and our neighborhoods safe through equal justice and the rule of law equally applied to all, and government that speaks for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Walton will be the only name that appears on the ballot, with Mayor Brown running as a write-in candidate.

Election Day is November 2.