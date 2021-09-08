Debate prep: three topics likely to be discussed by the candidates running for Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — “That requires a sound knowledge of how the government works,” Byron Brown said when asked about one of India Walton’s policies.

“The current administration’s job policy has failed,” said Walton of the Brown Administration.

The accusations being lodged by both sides are perhaps a glimpse of what to expect from the top Buffalo mayoral candidates during Thursday’s debate. We took a look at three topics likely to be debated.

POLICING-

Buffalo Mayor Democratic Nominee India Walton’s proposing to amend the city charter so that a police oversight committee has investigative and subpoena power.

“I stand for a sound police department. I don’t know about her proposals. We have a good police department,” Brown said when asked about the idea.

Walton’s also proposing to re-structure the department so officers aren’t responsible for things like parking enforcement and mental health calls. She stopped short of saying she plans to take away funds from the department. “Without being able to go into the budget line by line, I can’t say what could be reallocated but I do think we’re doing too much in overtime because there aren’t enough officers on the street and they are overtaxed.”

EDUCATION-

Walton said she would like to invest in additional nurses, therapists and guidance counselors and increase public school funding through city sales tax revenue. She also said she plans to focus on Superintendent Kriner Cash’s performance.

“Not all are coming out career or college ready. I’m concerned with the classes sizes and lack of resources in school,” said Walton.

Brown said he’s increased school funding twice during his time as mayor.“All total there’s been more than $28 million additionally provided to the school district.”

JOB CREATION—

Walton’s proposing to foster smaller-locally owned businesses and invest in green jobs.

In June, Brown announced he would use $3.5 million from the federal rescue plan for skills based job training.

The debate is scheduled for 7 P.M. Thursday. We will stream it live on our website.

