Byron Brown wins unprecedented fifth term as Mayor of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Byron Brown has won an unprecedented fifth term as mayor of the City of Buffalo.
During the final vote tally on Friday evening, Mayor Brown has 38,338 write-in votes, while Democratic nominee India Walton has 25,773 votes.
India Walton released the following statement
Today, I respectfully accept the will of the voters.
I believe that there is healing required, and I remain committed to working to reduce poverty and using my platform to create the safe, healthy Buffalo we all need and deserve.
This election was not an end, but a beginning. The new ideas we articulated, the new energy we inspired, the new volunteers we trained, and the new relationships we built will only grow in the coming years.
This campaign planted many seeds. The blossoms are inevitable.
India Walton