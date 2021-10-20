Buffalo mayoral candidates India Walton and Byron Brown lead rallies to launch early voting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayoral candidates India Walton and Byron Brown led rallies to launch early voting in Buffalo Saturday.

Walton, the Democratic nominee for Mayor of Buffalo, was joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D - NY14) and former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon.

Brown, the incumbent, spoke to supporters about keeping Buffalo on the same path.

Walton defeated Brown in the June primary. Initially, Brown did not officially concede, saying the race was "too close to call" and he was waiting for every vote to be counted.

After the results were made official, lawsuits were filed in state and federal court to get Brown's name on the ballot. After court decisions initially ruled to include Brown's name on the ballot, appeals were made and the courts ruled his name would not appear on the ballot.

Brown continues to pursue a write-in campaign. Ben Carlisle and Jaz Miles are also pursuing write-in campaigns.

Early voting for the General Election began Saturday and the General Election is November 2.