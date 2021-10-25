Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton apologizes for comment made on Common Councilmember's Facebook post

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — India Walton, the Democratic nominee for Mayor of Buffalo, has apologized for a comment made on a Buffalo Common Councilmember's Facebook post.

Walton made the comment in 2020 on a Facebook post by Buffalo Common Councilmember Joseph Golombek, she said "YOU DONT KNOW WHAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT TENDER *expletive* WHITE MAN."

7 Eyewitness News spoke with Golombek about the comment Monday. He said the Facebook post was in relation to approving the Buffalo Police Department budget and the post said something along the lines of “Buffalo Police are all that stand between anarchy and safety.”

According to Golombek, he did not actually see Walton's comment until it was brought to his attention by fellow Buffalo Common Councilmember Chris Scanlon in June 2021. Golombek told 7 Eyewitness News he chose not to share it publicly because he was not sure if it was actually Walton who posted it. He said after Walton addressed the comment in a Buffalo News article this weekend many people reached out to him asking what the comment was and he posted a screenshot of it on his Facebook page Sunday.

Golombek also said Walton has never apologized to him directly.

The India Walton campaign released the following statement on the matter: