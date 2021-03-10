New York GOP Chair calls out Lt. Governor Hochul to face the public

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — “It’s far time that Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul start to answer real questions,” N.Y.S. GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said during a stop in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Langworthy wants to know what Hochul knows and how long she’s known it, when it comes to COVID-19 related nursing home deaths and the accusations of sexual harassment and bullying being lodged against the state’s top democrat, Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Kathy Hochul’s office in the capital is steps away from alleged victims. It is not credible to suggest Kathy Hochul has no knowledge of the way this administration has been operating,” Langworthy said.

7 Eyewitness News has repeatedly requested to speak with Hochul in recent weeks and each of those requests have been denied.

Wednesday, Hochul took part in a virtual 2021 budget presentation hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce. We were allowed to register but we were not allowed to ask any questions. It was one of three virtual events on her public schedule.

In fact, according to Hochul’s public schedule over the past month, she has participated in 28 virtual events, and in more than a dozen instances, her comments were pre-recorded.

The last time Hochul’s schedule allowed for media availability was nearly a month ago on February 12th during a stop in South Richmond Hill, New York.

She has only released two statements since the first accusation of sexual harassment surfaced against Cuomo.

The first was released late last month and said “Everyone deserves to have their voice heard and taken seriously. I support an independent review.”

The second came Tuesday, one day after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Joon Kim and Anne Clark would handle the independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations.

"With yesterday’s announcement launching the independent investigation led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark, I am confident everyone’s voice will be heard and taken seriously. I trust the inquiry to be completed as thoroughly and expeditiously as possible. New Yorkers should be confident that through this process they will soon learn the facts,” the statement read.

“Any minute now, he could decide that this is too much, and he’s out and then she’s the governor. So, what role and responsibility did she have in the three dark clouds hanging over this administration?,” questioned Langworthy. “Kathy Hochul can’t have it both ways. She can’t come home and tell everyone how much juice she has in this administration, and then get away with saying I know nothing. I know nothing.”

