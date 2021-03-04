New poll finds majority of New Yorkers don't think Cuomo should resign; but shouldn't run in 2022

HAMDEN, Conn. (WKBW) — A majority of New Yorkers think Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not resign, while also thinking he should not run again for governor in 2022, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

The poll found that New Yorkers by a 55-40 margin believe Gov. Cuomo should not resign following allegations of sexual harassment by at least three different women, while the same poll found that New Yorkers by a 59-36 margin believe that Gov. Cuomo should not run for reelection in 2022.

The majority of Democrats believe that Cuomo should not resign, while both Republicans and independents believe the governor should resign.

"From popular to precarious, Governor Andrew Cuomo's political standing is on shaky ground. New Yorkers are not clamoring to have him step down at this stage, but they are signaling a willingness to show him to the exit door once his term is done," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

The majority of New Yorkers are unhappy with the way the governor responded to the sexual harassment allegations, saying they're not satisfied with the governor's response and apology by a 59-27 margin.

You can read the entire poll by clicking here.