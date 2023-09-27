'Never let your opponent define you': new attack ads highlight contentious Erie County Executive race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a sure sign that the 2023 campaign for Erie County Executive is heating up, Western New York's airwaves are starting to crackle with ads from both candidates.

Democratic incumbent Mark Poloncarz ignited the fireworks with his own spots a few days ago, debuting a "warm and fuzzy" intro ad touting his accomplishments.

An ad released paid for by friends of Mark Poloncarz.

Then he quickly followed with a hard-hitting, negative spot slamming Republican challenger Chrissy Casilio for controversial -- and since deleted -- tweets based on various conspiracy theories. He labeled her "too extreme for Erie County."

Ad released paid for by friends of Mark Poloncarz

Now Casilio is firing back. In a new, 30-second ad obtained by 7 News slated to hit the airwaves late this week, the Republican blames Poloncarz for the influx of migrants into Erie County from New York City.

An ad released paid for by Casilio for Erie County Executive

Nobody is surprised that she is emphasizing the migrant issue, since she has consistently lambasted the county executive for welcoming them to the area and predicts local taxpayers will end up bearing the costs.

Poloncarz has denied that local governments will be responsible for the price tag and said last week he expects New York State to eventually reimburse local school districts forced to accept many of the arriving children.

The stage seems to be set. From the outset, both candidates are gearing up their nasty message machines in a sign that the election may be competitive.

"The fact that he is going negative in September should tell you something," says Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker.

GOP sources say their idea is to present a stark "contrast" between the challenger and the incumbent. Ditto for Poloncarz, who is also riding a "finish the job" theme. And there appears to be no doubt that Casilio will concentrate much of her attack on costs and arrests (including sexual assaults) that have resulted from the migrant influx.

Dr. Richard Lee, a professor at St. Bonaventure University who has worked in newspapers and once served as press secretary to former New Jersey Gov. James McGreevey, teaches a course in campaign coverage at the university's Jandoli School of Mass Communication. He expects Casilio to soon debut her own "soft" intro ads, to counter any negative image emphasized by her opponent (watch for a message touting her roles as mother, businesswoman and community volunteer).

It's all part of Politics 101, says the professor: "Never let your opponent define you" -- especially as a rookie candidate unknown to most voters.