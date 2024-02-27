Local GOP crafting slate of candidates with law enforcement credentials for 2024 elections

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County and New York State Republicans are crafting a slate of candidates laden with law enforcement credentials for this fall, aiming to capitalize on what they view as lingering voter concerns over crime and controversial issues like bail reform.

At least six current or former candidates with law enforcement backgrounds will run on the Republican line for county, state and federal office this year, and Erie County GOP Chairman Michael A. Kracker says that's no accident.

"It says more about the Democratic Party than it does us," Kracker told 7 News. "They're fed up to see what's going on and feel the Republican Party is the place to make an impact."

Indeed, Republicans noted major gains in 2022 by emphasizing the crime issue, capturing four seats that helped establish their current majority in the House of Representatives. And former Rep. Lee Zeldin noted the strongest performance by a Republican since George E. Pataki in 2002 when he came within six percentage points of defeating incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in overwhelmingly Democratic New York.

He and others all campaigned on crime-related issues and criticized Democrats for passing new measures such as bail reform laws meant to avoid discrimination against poor people.

"An issue in poll after poll after poll is public safety," Kracker said.

The lineup of current or former lawmen appearing on the Republican ticket this fall includes:



Michael Sapraicone , a retired NYPD detective nominated at the GOP's state convention in Binghamton last week to challenge incumbent Democrat Kristin E. Gillibrand for the U.S. Senate. Businessman Josh Eisen may still mount a primary, Kracker said, but Sapraicone now enters the contest with the backing of party leaders.

, a retired NYPD detective nominated at the GOP's state convention in Binghamton last week to challenge incumbent Democrat Kristin E. Gillibrand for the U.S. Senate. Businessman Josh Eisen may still mount a primary, Kracker said, but Sapraicone now enters the contest with the backing of party leaders. Jack Morretti , a retired state trooper, is expected to face Democrat April Baskin, the chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature, for the seat of State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, who is running for Congress. Party sources acknowledge the district poses a challenge because of its overwhelming Democratic advantage, but like what Morretti brings to the race.

, a retired state trooper, is expected to face Democrat April Baskin, the chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature, for the seat of State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, who is running for Congress. Party sources acknowledge the district poses a challenge because of its overwhelming Democratic advantage, but like what Morretti brings to the race. Gary Dickson , Town of West Seneca Supervisor and retired FBI agent, will challenge Kennedy for the NY26 seat vacated by former Rep, Brian Higgins. He also faces an uphill climb, but party leaders like that Dickson is raising his profile in Erie County.

, Town of West Seneca Supervisor and retired FBI agent, will challenge Kennedy for the NY26 seat vacated by former Rep, Brian Higgins. He also faces an uphill climb, but party leaders like that Dickson is raising his profile in Erie County. Marc Priore , a lieutenant in the Erie County Sheriff's Office, has been tapped by the GOP to challenge incumbent Democrat Patrick B. Burke in the 142nd Assembly District. The Priore effort is expected to gain major support from Albany Republicans, who view the seat as a possible gain following previous close elections.

, a lieutenant in the Erie County Sheriff's Office, has been tapped by the GOP to challenge incumbent Democrat Patrick B. Burke in the 142nd Assembly District. The Priore effort is expected to gain major support from Albany Republicans, who view the seat as a possible gain following previous close elections. Pat Chludzinski , a lieutenant in the Cheektowaga Police Department, will challenge incumbent Democrat Monica P. Wallace in the 143rd Assembly District. Wallace has also been faced with stiff challenges in the past, but the GOP feels they will offer an "A list" challenger whose Polish surname may prove an advantage in the Cheektowaga-based district.

, a lieutenant in the Cheektowaga Police Department, will challenge incumbent Democrat Monica P. Wallace in the 143rd Assembly District. Wallace has also been faced with stiff challenges in the past, but the GOP feels they will offer an "A list" challenger whose Polish surname may prove an advantage in the Cheektowaga-based district. James R. Gardner, law clerk to County Judge Kenneth Case with experience as a prosecutor in Florida and the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Though he also faces a tough challenge in a presidential election year (when more voters turn out in heavily Democratic Erie County), Republicans are buoyed by Gardner's resume and his promise to commit a substantial amount of his own funds to the race.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said Democratic candidates like Baskin, Burke and Wallace have all been instrumental in obtaining funds for local law enforcement. They intend to campaign on that record, he added.

"You've got to walk the walk," Zellner said. "I think voters understand you have to obtain resources (for law enforcement) and that Democrats deliver for Western New York."