LIVE BLOG: Election Night 2021 results and reaction in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is voting on Election Night 2021 and we're keeping you updated with live election results from across the region.

We’ve just been told @MayorByronBrown spokesman Mike DeGeorge that the mayor arrived back at his campaign headquarters with his wife Michelle at 9:45 where they are watching results. He’s expected to appear in 30 to 45 minutes. @WKBW https://t.co/uakS5JPV0N — eileen buckley (@eileenwkbw) November 3, 2021

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.: John Garcia (R) narrowly leads Kim Beaty (D) by under five points with more than 90 percent of precincts reporting.

UPDATE 10:10 p.m.: Randy Hoak (D) leads Stefan Mychajliw (R) by less than ten points with almost 90 percent of precincts reporting.

UPDATE 10:05 p.m.: Kevin Hardwick (D) is narrowly leading Lynne Dixon (R) by less than five points in the Erie County Comptroller race with 80 percent of precincts reporting.

UPDATE 10 p.m.: India Walton (D) has roughly 39 percent of the vote for Buffalo Mayor with Write-In Candidate having roughly 61 percent of the vote 53 percent of precincts reporting.

UPDATE 9:55 p.m.: India Walton (D) has roughly 40 percent of the vote for Buffalo Mayor while Write-In Candidate has over 60 percent with 40 percent of precincts reporting.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.: Randy Hoak (D) is leading Stefan Mychajliw (R) by roughly 15 points for Hamburg Supervisor with nearly 50 percent reporting and John Garcia (R) is leading Kim Beaty (D) by about seven points with about 40 percent reporting in the race for Erie County Sheriff.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: With 8 percent of the vote in, Kim Beaty (D) is leading John Garcia (R) by under five points for Erie County Sheriff.

Important edit here.. "Write-In" candidates, including Mayor Byron Brown, leading the early voting over India Walton. We will only know the exact number of votes for the Democratic Nominee in Walton tonight. — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) November 3, 2021

9:25 p.m. UPDATE: Write-In Candidate for Buffalo Mayor leads following early voting results.

We’re at the Board of Elections as the votes come in. @wkbw pic.twitter.com/MbS1OPNLQD — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) November 3, 2021