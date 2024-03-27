Latest national poll from Siena & New York Times shows growing support for Trump among Black voters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The latest national poll from the Siena Research Institute and New York Times shows growing support for former President Donald Trump among Black voters.

According to the poll, Trump has a five-point lead over President Joe Biden (48% to 43%), just outside the margin of error, and it's the opposite of Biden's 4.5-point win back in 2020.

7 News political analyst Bob McCarthy said a big part of why the race has seemingly flipped, at this point in the campaign, is the growing support for Trump among Black voters.

In the recent poll, Biden leads Trump 66% to 23% among Black voters, but compared to exit polls in 2020 — Biden won Black voters 87% to 12% for Trump.

