Incumbents win three Western New York congressional district races

Democratic Rep. Timothy Kennedy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday.

The victory gives Kennedy his first full term in the western New York district. He was elected to Congress in a special election in April following the resignation of Democrat Brian Higgins, who held the seat since 2005.

The district includes the cities of Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Lackawanna, Tonawanda and North Tonawanda. Prior to arriving in Congress, Kennedy served seven terms in the state Senate, including as chair of the transportation committee.

The Associated Press declared Kennedy the winner at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Chairman Nick Langworthy, New York State Republican Party.

Republican Rep. Nicholas Langworthy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday.

Langworthy defeated Democrat Thomas Carle in a district that runs nearly 190 miles along the state's border with Pennsylvania and includes some Buffalo suburbs.

During his first term, Langworthy led a successful effort to preserve flight safety rules in response to the 2009 crash of Continental Flight 3407 in Clarence, New York.

Langworthy is a former state Republican committee chair. He now chairs the House Aviation Safety Caucus and serves on the rules, agriculture and oversight committees.

The Associated Press declared Langworthy the winner at 10:05 p.m. EST.



Ken Cedeno/AP Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the administration foreign policy priorities on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP)

Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday.

Tenney was first elected to Congress in 2016. She lost her bid for reelection two years later and then recovered the seat in a close race in 2020.

After New York's 2022 redistricting, Tenney moved to the more conservative 24th Congressional District and was elected there.

The sprawling, redrawn district encompasses parts of 12 upstate New York counties, borders Canada on spots along Lake Ontario and includes the Finger Lakes region.

The Associated Press declared Tenney the winner at 10:48 p.m. EST.

