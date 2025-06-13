How to watch the Buffalo Democratic mayoral primary debate on June 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The five Democratic candidates for Buffalo mayor will square off in a debate one week before the primary election.

The 60-minute event, hosted by WKBW and The Buffalo News, moderated by 7 News Senior Reporter Michael Wooten, will broadcast live on June 17 at 7:00 p.m. on WKBW, WKBW.com, the WKBW app, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

The five candidates who will be on stage for the debate are:

Provided New York State Senator Sean Ryan

Provided Acting Buffalo Mayor Christ Scanlon

Provided Buffalo Native Anthony Tyson-Thompson

Provided Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield

Provided Buffalo Councilman Rasheed N.C. Wyatt

Several of the candidates recently spoke at a forum addressing food insecurity in the city. You can watch our reporting on that event below.

A Community Conversation: Buffalo mayoral candidates speak at forum on addressing food insecurity

The primary election is Tuesday, June 24. The general election will be on November 4.