House passes Active Shooter Alert Act

The House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Active Shooter Alert Act Wednesday.

This bill creates a communication system, similar to an Amber Alert, that will alert communities, motorists and travelers about an active shooter within their area.

Congressman Brian Higgins, a cosponsor of the bill, said in a statement, “This legislation establishes a messaging system that will allow law enforcement to keep communities safe when an active shooter crisis arises, especially when there is clear and present danger in schools, groceries stores, churches, and other public establishments."

Under this legislation, the Department of Justice will appoint an Active Shooter Coordinator who will work with local and state law officials to implement the new system.

The bill now heads to the Senate for approval.