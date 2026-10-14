BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Election Day approaching, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman faced off in their first and only televised debate, sparring over affordability, immigration, crime, energy costs and the state's economic outlook.

Blakeman repeatedly tied Hochul to New York's high cost of living, arguing that taxes, utility bills and state regulations are putting pressure on residents.

"We're overtaxed. Our utility bills are too high. We're overregulated, and she puts priorities on illegal migrants over the families here of New York State," Blakeman said.

Hochul countered by pointing to New York's economic performance, citing new data showing the state had the nation's highest GDP growth during the previous quarter.

"We have the fastest growing economy in the United States of America here in New York, fastest growing economy," Hochul said.

The governor also sought to tie Blakeman to President Donald Trump, challenging the Republican's support for the president as New Yorkers contend with high grocery, gas and utility costs.

"Just four days ago, you stood on a stage screaming at the top of your lungs, 'We love Donald Trump.' You've also said he's the greatest president of your lifetime. Now, which is it that makes him so great?" Hochul asked

WATCH: Hochul and Blakeman clash over affordability and Trump in New York governor debate

Hochul and Blakeman clash over affordability and Trump in New York governor debate

She went on to criticize Trump's immigration enforcement policies and federal healthcare changes, questioning how Blakeman could support the president while campaigning on affordability.

Blakeman defended his praise for Trump, saying political rallies are designed to energize supporters and arguing that the president deserves credit for many of his actions.

He then turned the criticism back on Hochul, blaming her administration for the state's economic challenges.

"You created the economic issues that have made us last in economic outlook, Kathy Hochul, not Donald Trump," Blakeman said.

The debate comes as Hochul maintains a lead over Blakeman in independent polling. Recent surveys show the governor ahead by margins ranging from 9 to 19 percentage points. Blakeman has dismissed those polls as "fake."

New York's gubernatorial election is Tuesday, November 3.