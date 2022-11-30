High school girls empowered to pursue political jobs through roundtable event

BUFFALO, NY — Western New York high school girls received the opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with political leaders on Tuesday at the Buffalo History Museum.

The event allowed the teenagers to ask questions about becoming involved in politics and civic engagement.

"It Is eminently important that women and young girls have the seat at the table, We are nowhere near gender parity in elected offices, but we are thrilled to have the first female elected governor in New York. We are a long way from parity in elected offices,” said Karen King, Executive Director of the Erie Co. Commission on Women.

King says the 1st Amendment 1st Vote event teaches young women the importance of getting involved civically.

As of this year, New York State has 10 out of 29 seats in Congress that are women, 2 in the Senate and 27 in the House which is nearly 35 percent.

The state Legislature has 74 out of 213 seats which is nearly 35 percent.

The state Legislature had 75 women in 2021 and 67 in 2020.

This event offered a roundtable discussion with female political leaders, like Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who said the meeting with the young women was a vital part of creating a democracy where every voice is heard.

"I think it speaks well for our future, secondly it's a good opportunity to remind them of their superpower, and an opportunity to remind them that people that looked like them and looked like me couldn't vote," said Peoples-Stokes.

A few high schoolers said this event is inspiring them to do more and maybe become leaders themselves one day.

"This is just insightful and shows me more how there are women who are carrying out these duties already that i hope to do one day and it is cool to see it in action," said Ava Carro.

