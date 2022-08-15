Heated congressional primaries are coming to a head, as elections inch closer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Election season is getting heated in the Buffalo area. Multiple congressional districts are racing to the primary vote. One of the more compelling races is in the 23rd district between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino.

Paladino and Langworthy have spent some time during this campaign sending significant blows back and forth.

"He's hiding behind his empire and is refusing to comply to the law," Langworthy said.

"He hasn't helped in so many regards that should be regular party business. If he's a failure there, how can we expect him to have accomplishments in Congress," Paladino said.

But both candidates ultimately want what's best for the people of the 23rd district.

"I won't take a red cent from planned parenthood, but if I'm elected, they won't take a cent of your federal tax dollars," Langworthy said.

"We need good leadership. Republicans have lost the fervor to get involved and we need to reengage them," Paladino said.

Here's what you need to know in regards to heading to the polls.