Hamburg Town Supervisor races heats up in final days before Election

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Democrat and Working Families Party candidate Randy Hoak and Republican and Conservative candidate Stefan Mychajliw are both are running for Hamburg Town Supervisor. With a population of about 60,000 people, it’s the fourth largest town in Erie County.

“I like bringing people together. I like working on collaborative projects, and I think that’s what Hamburg needs right now in a leader,” said Hoak sitting inside his cousin’s restaurant located on Route 5.

“I feel as though I can make a difference in Hamburg when it comes to funding the police, cutting taxes and implementing Term limits,” said Mychajliw in between calling voters. Those issues top Mychajliw’s campaign platform.

Mychajliw, who is currently the Erie County Comptroller, calls Hoak a radical socialist and an extremist. He sent out a handful of mailers in recent weeks saying Hoak’s socialist agenda will destroy Hamburg.

“I would never sign my name to the Working Families Party (WFP) because their mission is to defund police and anyone representing that party represents their ideals.”

“I’m not radical. I’m not a socialist. I’m certainly not an extremist. I’m a guy from Hamburg, I’m a coach. I’m a dad. I don’t agree with everything the WFP supports. I don’t agree with everything the Democratic Party supports.The WFP has been a supporter of defund the police, and I do not believe the police should be defunded. Hamburg has a long history of supporting its police department and that won’t change under my Administration,” Hoak explained.

Hoak has lived in Hamburg his entire life. He's worked for AARP, and more recently for Erie County as an assistant to the Social Services director.

Hoak said one of his priorities would be redeveloping the Mckinley Mall, which has lost several anchor tenants. “I’d like to see it become a mix of retail, residential property to provide some opportunity for housing for seniors and other folks in what’s a great part of our town.”

“It is downright scary that radical socialists want to push their agenda on a private business and dictate how they grow. I want to be their partner, not put up restrictions or be punitive,” said Mychajliw.

Meantime, Hoak is calling on Mychajliw to reject support from Rosanne Dipizio, the developer whose proposed asphalt plant on Camp Road in 2019 was widely opposed by the town.

Reporter Ail Touhey: Taxpayers didn’t want an asphalt plant. She was the developer, correct? Can you ensure that still wouldn’t be a project you would support moving forward?

Mychajliw: It’s not even an issue. It would be a planning board issue and it’s a dead issue because the town’s already decided on it.

Hoak has voter enrollment on his side with roughly 17,000 registered democrats in the Town of Hamburg compared to 12,000 republicans. Although, it’s not a guarantee. Mychajliw has won county wide races in the past despite Erie County being out numbered by democrats by almost two to one.