Erie County Comptroller democratic candidate upset over attack mailer

WKBW STAFF
Posted at 4:13 PM, Oct 24, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some are questioning the legality of new campaign mailer in the race for Erie County Comptroller.

The mailer and a similar text message is about Democratic candidate Kevin Hardwick, and it calls Hardwick a conservative and a Trump supporter. According to the mailer, it’s paid for by the Friends of Lynne Dixon. Dixon is running on the Republican line.

According to Hardwick, it went out to democrats living in the City of Buffalo.

“She pretended to be me in leveling these attacks. That's just unacceptable. The Comptroller of Erie County is the chief financial officer, the steward of a billion and a half dollar budget. So, I think that you want someone there that you can trust. And I guess voters have to ask themselves, can you trust someone who can't even run an honest campaign,” Hardwick asked.

7 Eyewitness News has made several attempts to contact Dixon. We are waiting to hear back from her campaign.

