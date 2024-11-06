Democrat Mike Keane declares victory in race for Erie County District Attorney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Democrat Mike Keane has declared victory in the race for Erie County District Attorney, beating his Republican opponent James Gardner.

Keane has served as acting DA since March after former DA John Flynn stepped down. Before that, Keane served as First Deputy District Attorney for seven years.

Keane went into the race with wide support from a number of different law enforcement agencies. According to his campaign website, Keane received support from the Buffalo Police Union, Erie County Sheriff's Union and the Buffalo Firefighters Union among other groups.

Just last month, Keane and Gardner were hosted by St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute for a political debate. You can watch that entire debate below.