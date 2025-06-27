BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chris Scanlon will not run for Buffalo mayor in the general election, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

Scanlon's decision comes after he lost the primary election on Tuesday to New York State Senator Sean Ryan.

After careful consideration, hours of thoughtful debate, and heartfelt conversations with my wife, my family, friends, and supporters, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my campaign for Mayor and forgo the Independent line on the ballot this November. pic.twitter.com/ou0X6iVN7a — Chris Scanlon for Buffalo Mayor (@cscanlonbflo) June 27, 2025

Ryan received about 47 percent of the vote, beating Scanlon, who received only 35 percent.

Provided

Scanlon released the following statement on his future on Friday evening:

“After careful consideration, hours of thoughtful debate, and heartfelt conversations with my wife, my family, friends, and supporters, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my campaign for Mayor of the City of Buffalo and forgo the Independent line on the ballot this November.”



“This was not an easy choice—it was, without question, heartbreaking. I am profoundly grateful to the thousands of people who believed in our vision for Buffalo and cast their votes in support of our campaign. Your trust, your hope, and your belief in the future we imagined together will stay with me forever.”



“To my team—there are no words to truly describe the effort you put into this. I am proud of each and every one of you and what we’ve been able to accomplish together.”



“For the remainder of my term as Mayor of the City of Buffalo, I am as dedicated as I was the day I stepped into the office in October. I will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of our residents and taxpayers to advance the initiatives we’ve begun—initiatives that I truly believe will leave Buffalo in the best position moving forward.”



“I look forward to getting back to work, fully focused on serving the people of Buffalo and delivering on the commitments we’ve made.”



In his concession speech on election night, Scanlon apologized to supporters because of his defeat.

“I apologize for not getting it done for you," Scanlon said. "I apologize that we were not successful. I want to apologize to you all for not being successful this evening.”

WATCH: WATCH: Sean Ryan speaks to supporters after winning the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor

New York Senator Sean Ryan wins Buffalo mayoral primary

The Republican Party did not hold a primary election for mayor. The Erie County Republican Committee has endorsed James Gardner.

Michael Kracker, the GOP chairman, released a statement following Scanlon's announcement on Friday:

“With Mayor Chris Scanlon stepping aside, Buffalo voters now face a clear choice between Socialist Sean Ryan or common sense law & order candidate James Gardner.



Sean Ryan’s record is no different than self-avowed New York City Socialist Zohran Mamdani, and both are backed by the radical Working Families Party, that supports defunding our police and is out of touch with the hardworking people of Buffalo.



The Republican Party will run an aggressive campaign to give voters a candidate who supports lower taxes, safer streets, and a stronger local economy. That choice is James Gardner.



It’s time to end the decades of decline in Buffalo. We welcome Chris Scanlon’s supporters and every voter who wants a better Buffalo to join us in this fight to save our city.”



The general election will take place on November 4.

